Ghana requests technical assistance from IMF to deal with corruption – Report

The International Monetary Fund

The Government of Ghana is said to have requested for technical assistance from the International Monetary Fund to help the country tackle corruption.

According to a Citi News report, the move by government forms part of commitments under the $3 billion IMF programme.



Under Ghana’s 17th bailout programme with the Fund, government made the commitment to tackle the growing corruption menace and enhance transparency in its daily operations.



The request for IMF’s technical assistance will further result in a governance corruption diagnostic assessment, according to Citi News.



The assessment, will however be used as input into the ongoing efforts to update the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan.



Ghana’s programme with the IMF also seeks to address weaknesses and loopholes in the existing asset declaration system for public officials through the enactment of a new Conduct of Public Officers Act.

The IMF African Department Director, Abebe Aemro Selassie addressing the press at the just-ended IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco provided some insight to the development.



“On the governance diagnostic report, I think the request has been made [but] I’m not sure where we are in terms of being able to provide that, but as soon as we have the resources, we will do that. And it’s just a matter of time I believe,” Abebe Selassie said.



Meanwhile, Ghana is targeting to secure the second tranche of the $600 million package in November this year with plans to further engage bilateral creditors on an external debt restructuring programme.



Ahead of the move, government expects to reach an agreement in principle with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) by early November 2023.



MA