Ghana's EOCO, Nigeria EFCC sign MoU to tackle trans-border organized crimes

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) logo

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of Ghana and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combat trans-border organized crimes.

The move climaxes a three-day Cyber Peer Exchange Programme that was organised by the EFCC in Nigeria with its West African neighbours in attendance.



The aim of the exchange programme was to strengthen regional collaboration and cooperation in the fight against cybercrime and other serious and organised crime.



It was also aimed at providing an opportunity for the two institutions to exchange best practices and discuss existing challenges with regard to regional cooperation mechanisms and how to effectively cooperate to tackle the menace.



Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the EFCC Head Quarters in Abuja, Nigeria, Chairman AbdulKarim Chukkol said that there was an earlier MoU that was signed in 2019 but was never operationalized and as a result, he will ensure that this MoU does not remain on paper but will be operationalised fully.



Mr. AbdulKarim Chukkol added that if ever there is a need to collaborate at any level whether formal or informal, EFCC is always available to make the collaboration a successful one.



He expressed hope that EOCO will replicate all the positive things that they have learnt during the programme to further boost all the good work EOCO is doing.

“I hope as you go back to your country, some of the things you see, the positives, you will go and put into use. And, if there is any need to talk to us or seek our assistance in anything, especially in terms of asset forfeiture, in terms of cybercrime investigation and prosecution; we are always ready to partner with you. We have no choice because crimes are transnational today and this engagement, I think, will be a warning that crime does not pay. Wherever you are, we are going to use our slogan which says; we will get you anywhere, anytime,” he said.



Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was grateful to the EFCC for organising the peer exchange programme. She mentioned that her team has learnt so much during the programme and believes they are ready to work with her to change the tides of the office.



She assured the acting Chair of the EFCC that EOCO will do all it can in its power to implement all the great strategies that EFCC has in place to fight crimes and to make EOCO an organisation of world repute.



“I can say, the EFCC will be proud of us when you hear that the EOCO has also moved from the way we do things to a better way of doing it.



“I am very hopeful that all your effort will not be in vain. We have to operationalize this MoU because, if we don’t, it means we have wasted everybody’s time, and I assure you that when we go back if there is anything we need some clarification or explanation, we will not hesitate to reach out to you”. She stated.



The three-day Cyber Peer Exchange Programme was sponsored by GIZ Governance for Inclusive Development Programme, Co-funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).