Ghana's Henry Bukari takes over as Chairman of the ECOWAS Brown Card Council of Bureaux

Henry Bukari, Managing Director of Phoenix Insurance, has taken over as the new Chairman of the Council of Bureaux of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

The swearing-in was administered by a Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden, at a ceremony held on November 23, 2023.



His chairmanship leadership mantle, which is for a period of one year renewable, was handed over to him by his predecessor, Jean Nignan Damascene, of Burkina Faso.



Prior to this elevation, Henry Bukari served as the Vice Chairman of the Council of Bureaux.



The ceremony, which also saw past Ghanaian chairmen and general secretaries being recognized with citations, climaxed the end of the 39th General Assembly's AGM held in Accra, and attended by members of all 14 West African countries.



The past chairmen are Peter Osei Duah, former Managing Director of SIC Insurance; Larry K. Jiagge, a former Managing Director of NSIA Insurance; and Godfried L. Djanie, a former Managing Director of Millennium Insurance.



The rest are Mark Asiedu, formerly of Mainstream Reinsurance; Steve Kyerematen, former Managing Director of Activa International Insurance; Kwame Ofori, former Executive Director of Enterprise Insurance; and Victor Obeng-Adiyiah, Managing Director of Unique Insurance.

The ECOWAS Brown Card insurance scheme was established to promote cross-border trade and movement of persons and goods within the ECOWAS subregion.



