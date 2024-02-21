Ghana's LNG project on target for year-end completion - NPA

The Tema LNG Terminal project is years behind schedule

Ghana’s top oil regulator expects the country’s long-delayed natural gas-import terminal to be completed by the end of the year, despite numerous setbacks.

The pipeline-and-storage network that will receive liquefied gas deliveries is under construction and due to be completed before the end of the year, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, chief executive officer of Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority, said during an interview on the sidelines of the EGYPES energy conference in Cairo on Tuesday. Tema LNG Terminal Co.’s project is years behind schedule.



“Our Ghana government signed an agreement with Equatorial Guinea for the supply of LNG,” Abdul-Hamid said.

Hamid said the imported LNG will feed domestic industrial demand and vehicles equipped to burn compressed natural gas, as well as other uses.



Equatorial Guinea LNG is majority-owned by Marathon Oil Corp., Sonagas and Japanese trading company Marubeni. A spokeswoman for Marathon did not respond to comment when reached.