Ghana's Moses Baiden appointed to BLUETOWN’s advisory board

Moses Baiden, Executive Chairman, Margins Group in Ghana

Moses Baiden, Executive Chairman of Margins Group in Ghana has been appointed an advisory board member of the BLUETOWN, an internet service provider. The inaugurated new advisory board has significant international experience and strategic insight.

N.E. Nielsen, Chairman of BLUETOWN, at the inauguration stated that the new advisory board members are made up of individuals with unique skills and strategic know-how to complement both the board and management in their duties.



"Each of them has a unique background and strong, strategic know-how that complements both our board and management very well. The four advisory board members will play a crucial role in our strategic collaboration with private and public institutions within the market of rural connectivity and will contribute with their strong experience within their respective areas. We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to attract these strong characters," he said.



The members of the advisory board include Moses Baiden, Executive Chairman of Margins Group in Ghana, Casper Klynge, Vice President for European Government Affairs at Microsoft, Friis Arne Petersen, former Danish Ambassador to Germany, the United States and China, and lastly Christian Friis Bach, former Minister of Development in Denmark.



Mr. Moses Baiden, a lawyer by profession and a Digital Technology Entrepreneur set up his Margins Group from his father’s house at Ringway Estate, Accra in 1990.

His Intelligent Card Production Systems is an ISO 9001-2015 certified secure document and manufacturing facility with a production capacity of over 200 million secure document and cards per year. It’s a purposely built facility for international certification such as ISO, Europay- MasterCard- Visa etc.



BLUETOWN recently collaborated with Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFC) to connect internet to some rural communities throughout the country.



It was as part of the Digital for Inclusion (D4I) project, mandated by the GIFEC which is under the Ministry of Communications.