Ghana’s Seyram Mawuenyega featured on New York’s Times Square’s giant screen

Mawuenyega has been recognised one of Morgan Stanley’s 2023 Summer Analysts

Coming events cast their shadows! Who remembers the 11 year-old boy who made the headlines when he penned an open letter to a former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantekyi in 2013?

The letter which was published by the Spectator newspaper and some Ghanaian websites, most prominently on myjoyonline, was so impressive that it attracted a lot of attention and sparked the debate amongst many Ghanaians that no 11 year-old child could have written a letter so intelligently and so eloquently.



Well, Seyram’s academic achievements since then should silence his critics.



Seyram Mawuenyega who at the time of writing the letter was a student of Ghana International School, went on to complete his high school education at SOS Herman Gmeiner International College where he continued to perform brilliantly academically.



He was the Comportment Prefect of his school and he graduated at the top of his class and won many awards and prizes.



Thanks to his outstanding academic achievements, in 2020, Seyram Mawuenyega gained admission to the prestigious Brown University, an Ivy league school in the USA which has an acceptance rate of about 5.5% on a full scholarship. He is a Business Economics major in his final year.

We’ve recently sighted a picture of the phenomenal young man on a giant billboard at Times Square, New York City where he’s being celebrated as one of Morgan Stanley’s 2023 Summer Analysts with the Wealth Management division. Bravo Seyram!



The Morgan Stanley Summer Analyst program is incredibly competitive. Of the thousands of applications received from around the world, only 2% are offered a place after an extremely rigorous selection process. Definitely no mean feat.



Seyram has made his family very proud and indeed all of us in Ghana are proud to see another son of the soil excel and soar in an international space.







It goes without saying that Seyram is from an impressive pedigree. He is the son of the late Steve Mawuenyega, former vice- chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Football Club and former Honorary Consul of Serbia to Ghana who sadly passed away in 2021 and the astute and glamorous former beauty queen and lawyer, Princess Penelope Jones-Mensah. He’s the second of three children. He has two sisters (Xolasie and Chloe Elinam) who are also high achievers.

He’s the grandson of the late Justice (Rtd) Emmanuel Kofi Jones-Mensah, a child prodigy himself who became attorney-general of Cameroon at the tender age of 28 and later became a justice of the superior courts of judicature in Ghana and Chief Justice of the Gambia at one time. The apple, they say, doesn’t fall too far from the tree.



As we send hearty congratulations to Seyram and his entire family on his extraordinary accomplishments, we’re watching his future unfold excitedly. May his dreams continue to flourish and may he achieve even greater heights in all his future endeavours.



