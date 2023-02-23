Ghana's bilateral mission to China postponed - Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that a planned high-level Government Delegation to China has been postponed to late March.

According to him, the postponement is due to the National People’s Congress of China which is scheduled to take place earlier in March this year.



He made this known when he held bilateral talks with the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Ms. Svenja Schulze in Accra on February 22, 2023.



The Finance Minister however said the bilateral talks with China will continue ahead of this important mission.



The government of Ghana has started to actively engage external debtors with the view to getting debt cancellation, especially from the Paris club of creditors.



The first stop of a government delegation seeking debt restructuring will be in China with Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta will be leading the team expected in Beijing.

China holds a third of Ghana's external debts amounting to $1.7 billion out of a total of $5.7 billion.



Government only recently concluded a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) as part of efforts to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout by March 2023.



