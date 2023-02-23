1
Menu
Business

Ghana's bilateral mission to China postponed - Finance Minister

Ken Ofori Atta Finance12131343567ui Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that a planned high-level Government Delegation to China has been postponed to late March.

According to him, the postponement is due to the National People’s Congress of China which is scheduled to take place earlier in March this year.

He made this known when he held bilateral talks with the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Ms. Svenja Schulze in Accra on February 22, 2023.

The Finance Minister however said the bilateral talks with China will continue ahead of this important mission.

The government of Ghana has started to actively engage external debtors with the view to getting debt cancellation, especially from the Paris club of creditors.

The first stop of a government delegation seeking debt restructuring will be in China with Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta will be leading the team expected in Beijing.

China holds a third of Ghana's external debts amounting to $1.7 billion out of a total of $5.7 billion.

Government only recently concluded a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) as part of efforts to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout by March 2023.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:





MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
Related Articles: