Ghana's debt situation still unsustainable and distressing - IMF

IMF described Ghana's debt situation as 'distressing'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asserted that Ghana's debt situation is still unsustainable and distressing.

The IMF, in its Staff Report on Ghana titled "2023 Article IV Consultation" said that the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) attached to the report shows that Ghana's debt breaches the standard limits for lengthy period of long time.



“Pending completion of the debt restructuring, the attached Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) continues to show large and protracted breaches to the standard thresholds”, the IMF mentioned.



The IMF added that the DSA is the same as the one published in May 2023 and that Ghana's debt is still unsustainable despite the ongoing debt restructuring efforts.



The IMF met with the Government of Ghana on October 6, 2023, to discuss the policies that support the IMF arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme.



ID/MA

