Ghana's economic growth not responsive to the employment needs of Ghanaians - Prof Gatsi

Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi, has attributed the increasing unemployment rate in the country to government's inability to create jobs.

According to him, the universities are not responsible for the creation of jobs for graduates, stressing that it is their mandate to equip students for the job market.



Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Professor Gatsi said, "The growth in the economy has been described as a jobless growth. The growth is not responsive to the need for employment of people. That’s beyond the university.”



“The university is tasked to equip people and get them fit for the job market”, he highlighted.



Meanwhile, in the latest report released by the Ghana Statistical Service, the average rate of unemployment in the country rose to 14.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2023.



The number of unemployed youth aged between 15 and 35 rose from about 1.2 million to over 1.3 million during the same period.



This rate among females were consistently higher than males.

