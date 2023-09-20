Ghana's economy expanded by 3.2% in Q2 2023 – GSS report

File photo of Makola market

Ghana’s economy witnessed an expansion by 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 (April-June) compared to same period in 2022.

According to provisional estimates released by the Ghana Statistical Service, the country’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), when seasonally adjusted rose by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of the 2023.



This represents a 0.1 percentage point lower than the figure recorded in the first quarter of 2022.



The GSS estimates further detailed key sectors of the economy which experienced the expansion.



For instance, the Service sector, Information and Communication sub sector grew from 4.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to 5.6 percent in the second quarter of 2023.



