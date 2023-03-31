Ghana’s economy will be restored in 2 years under my watch – Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

A former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has said he will restore the country’s economy if he wins the NDC’s flagbearer race and ultimately becomes President of the country in 2025.

Dr. Duffour who is currently on a tour of the Volta region ahead of the opposition party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023, intimated that Ghana’s economy has been grounded by the ruling New Patriotic Party.



He believes the NDC is a party that knows how to better manage the country’s economy stating that his tenure as the Finance Minister under the Atta Mills administration was the time the country made the most significant economic achievements.



It was during this period that the country also recorded the longest single-digit inflation rate.



He said, “When we left office in 2012 we had built a very strong economy, the best not only in Africa, the whole world talked about that. Now is on the ground because the current managers of the economy don’t understand how to manage an economy, they only know how to borrow -they have borrowed so much and now they are going about asking for more, now they are saying that we can’t pay our loans, can you help us.”

The former Bank of Ghana Governor indicated that the Atta Mills led NDC administration did not borrow a dime from the Eurobond market but performed creditably.



“During our time, between 2009-12 we never borrowed a dime from the Eurobond market yet our performance has been the best since independence because we had a team that knew how to manage an economy.”



He is urging delegates to go to the polls with his records in mind as he aims to restore the economy and ensure prosperity in two years for the Ghanaian people.