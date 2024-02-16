Ghana's first lithium mining project to kick off by December 2024 – MIIF CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng has said production on the 'Ewoyaa Lithium Project', located in the Central Region, will commence by December 2024.

The lithium mining project will be facilitated by Atlantic Lithium Limited which discovered lithium deposits for the production of some 3.6 metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year Life of Mine.



The MIIF CEO, who speaking with Oxford Business Economics Africa, said Ghana’s discovery of lithium deposits currently places the country among the top 10 best finds in the world.



“They [Atlantic Lithium Limited] recently discovered lithium finds in the Central Region; is called the Ewoyaa project by Atlantic Lithium. This project should come on stream by December 2024, and be in the top 10 lithium finds in the world,” Edward Koranteng said.



“There are a number of opportunities in the newly discovered lithium space in Ghana. Feldspar is a by-product of lithium, feldspar is used to produce ceramics, and Ghana is a major exporter of ceramic products,” he added.



The MIFF CEO continued, “This provides good opportunities for investors not only in Ghana but also outside Ghana and is positioning itself to invest in the processing of lithium in Ghana and support investors that will be setting up battery iron factories in the lithium space.”

Meanwhile, the 'Ewoyaa Lithium Project' will focus on exploiting lithium deposits situated in Ewoyaa, Abonko and Kaampakrom.



The government of Ghana has signed the deal with Barari DV Ghana Limited, a move aimed at tapping into the vast lithium deposits in Ewoyaa, Central Region but the deal has faced some backlash from civil society groups and others due to the nature of the agreement.







MA/NOQ