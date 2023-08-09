Ghana's inflation for July increases to 43.1%

Ghana’s inflation for July 2023 has increased to 43.1% from 42.3% in June this year.
This means that the cost of goods and services has increased by 43% over the period.
According to the Ghana Statistical Service, food inflation was the highest driver of inflation at 55% with non-inflation being 33.8%.
Inflation for locally produced items was 37.5% while inflation for imported items was pegged at 45.7%.
On the regional front, Greater Accra recorded the lowest regional inflation rate of 31.8% with the North-East region recording the highest regional inflation rate of 64%.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages however recorded an inflation of 55% while personal protection and miscellaneous goods and services recorded an inflation rate of 60.5%.
SSD/MA
