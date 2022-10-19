3
Menu
Business

Ghana's inflation now at 101% - Prof. Hanke challenges official rate of 37.2%

Steve Hanke E1623841574574 Professor Steve Hanke

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Steve Hanke, a professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University, has indicated that per his tracking, Ghana's inflation is currently at 101 percent.

He made this disclosure while reacting to a Bloomberg report on Ghana's economy where it was stated that Ghana's inflation is currently at 37.2%, the official government figure which the American economist maintains is wrong.

Prof Steve Hanke, who has been consistent in reporting Ghana's inflation figures indicated on his Twitter timeline that most media reports on the country's economy are "either wrong or irrelevant."

Prof Hanke tweeted on Tuesday, October 18, "Bloomberg reports that #Ghana's inflation has hit 37.2%/yr in September—a 21-yr high. That's the official rate. It's WRONG.

"Today, I measure Ghana's inflation at 101%/yr. Remember my 95% Rule: 95% of what you read in the press is either wrong or irrelevant."

Ghana’s inflation rate was 37.2% in September, the Ghana Statistical Service said, as it announced changes to the way it calculates the data.

The local currency, the Ghana Cedi, is struggling.

The Cedi has been reported by Bloomberg to be the world’s worst-performing currency this year as investors continued to squeeze foreign capital into the west African country before a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The currency of the world’s second-biggest cocoa producer depreciated as much as 3.3% Monday, before paring the loss to 11.2750 per dollar at 3:30 p.m. in the capital Accra. That took its losses this year to more than 45%, the most among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

PEN/SARA

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Related Articles: