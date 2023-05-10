Ghana's inflation rate drops to 41.2% in April 2023

The latest drop represents the fourth consecutive since the start of 2023

The country’s inflation rate has witnessed a decline in April 2023 to record 41.2 percent, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced.

The latest drop represents the fourth consecutive one since start of this year after the figure for March 2023 was pegged at 45 percent.



Government Statistician, Prof. Kobina Annim presenting the findings at a press briefing on May 10 said decline is attributed to food inflation which recorded 48.7 percent while non-food inflation was 35.4 percent.



In terms of locally produced items, the GSS figure was 38.2 percent while the figure on imported items was 43.1 percent.

On the month-on-month basis, the inflation figure for April 2023 was 2.4 percent with food inflation recording 4.3 percent while non-food inflation was pegged at 0.7 percent.



