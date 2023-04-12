3
Menu
Business

Ghana's inflation rate drops to 45% in March 2023 from 52.8%

Dec Inflation 1024x681 Ghana has recorded a third consecutive decline in inflation

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said the inflation rate for March 2023 decline to 45.0 percent.

This comes after the rate for February recorded 52.8 percent. This current decline however represents a 7.8 percentage points drop.

This would be third the consecutive decline that the country has witnessed in its national inflation rate after marginal declines were recorded in January and February 2023.

On the month-on-month basis, the GSS said the difference in inflation between February 2023 and March 2023 was -1.2 percent while food inflation was pegged at 50.8 percent from 59.1 percent recorded in February.

Non-food inflation on the other hand, was pegged at 40.6 percent from February's rate of 47.9 percent.

The Service further added that the inflation rate for locally produced items was 41.9 percent while the figure for imported items was pegged at 51.6 percent.

MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: