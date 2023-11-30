Ghana’s share of revenue from oil not enough – GNPC Board Chairman

GNPC building

Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC), Freddie Blay, has said that the country’s revenue from the oil proceeds is too little to be used to cushion the country.

According to the former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Ghana currently generates revenue from oil, but it is not enough as it is being perceived in the public domain.



Freddie Blay further stated that we need to come out with more oil discoveries in order to increase the country’s revenue from mineral resources.



“Ghana is benefiting from the oil we have, and the government has over the years relied on it to support the budget, but there is still room for improvement. And not just improvement on the use of the resources but improvement on making new oil discoveries to increase revenue generation,” Freddie Blay said while addressing the media during the GNPC Foundation Skilled Artisans Projects graduation ceremony in Cape Coast.

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, also seized the opportunity to urge the trainees to put the training received and the start-up kits to good use and never sell them.



Some of the trainees also shared their experience of going through the training and the benefits they have gotten as a result of partaking in the GNPC skilled training.



“I did the bakery project, and I know it will help me very much because of the equipment they gave me to aid my work.” Another said, “I did a general electrical course. I was already learning the trade but didn’t have the funds to set up my own shop till I heard about the GNPC programme, so I will urge young men like me not to give up hope.”