Ghana should not be a spectator in AfCFTA - Business Devt Minister

Following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s handing over of the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) Secretariat to the African Union on Monday, August 17, 2020, Business Development Minister, Dr Mohammed Awal, has urged businesses not to sit aloof without partaking in the free trade which kicks off in January 2021.

Speaking at the launch of Young Women in Entrepreneurship Wednesday, August 19, 2020, the Minister asked all Ghanaian businesses to take advantage of the free trade that will rake in over 3 trillion dollars as annual revenue.



Dr Awal indicated that “Only Monday, President Akufo-Addo commissioned AfCTFTA Secretariat and handed over to A.U. the African Continental project has 1.2 billion people with 3.3 trillion dollar annual revenues. Ghana should not be a spectator in AfCFTA. Ghana should prepare its people and take advantage of the continental free trade business that’s going to rake in 3.3 billion”.



The Secretariat will run the free trade agreement to create a single market across member countries with a total population of 1.2 billion.

The African Continental Free Trade also seeks to allow free movement of business travellers and investments.



Meanwhile, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing financial resources to ensure that the AfCFTA Secretariat was established in Ghana.





