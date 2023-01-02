Ghana to get three amphitheaters - Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Arts Council, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has hinted at the building of three multipurpose domes or amphitheaters in the country.

According to her, the amphitheaters will ensure professionalism is eschewed among stakeholders within the creative art space as well as help unearth Ghana’s creative talent pool for value addition.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb Business on the sidelines of the Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards ceremony in Accra, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo said, “we are in the process of building three amphitheaters that will house and provide a platform for artists in our creative industry”



She added that the amphitheaters will also create jobs and opportunities for Ghanaians.



Touching on the ‘ArtForAll’ initiative being championed by the Council, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of art appreciation for all citizens either in the creative industry or not.



“The initiative is also aimed at dismantling the elitism that exists within the art industry. It is to ensure every single Ghanaian will have their art appreciated and education offered within the art industry,” she noted.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo however assured stakeholders that the Council will continue to work towards implementing strategies and policies aimed at improving the sector for value addition.



She also encouraged existing and upcoming artists to persevere in their quest to bring their respective forms of art to life.







2nd edition of Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards



At the just-ended second edition of the Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards held in Accra, Megah Gaelle Amegashie emerged as the Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year and Beauty Brand of the year.

Ms. Amegashie speaking with GhanaWeb Business following the honors said, “Being nominated and having won this award shows that every effort put into my entrepreneurial journey has in a way paid off in the long run. Although it has been very challenging, the struggle has been real and that cannot be denied”



Micheal Asiedu, who also won the award for the Tourism Personality of the Year recounted how challenging the sector has been for many stakeholders, especially within the context of the economic challenges but remains optimistic that things will pick up in due course.



He also encouraged all entrepreneurs to adopt new strategies for doing business to align with the current economic climate.



