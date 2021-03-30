Ghana to have West Africa’s first energy efficient product testing lab soon - MiDA

Installation of the test equipment is expected to be completed in July 2021

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has said it is will soon commission and hand over a new energy efficient testing laboratory for the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

The development comes after construction work on a Containment Building for a testing laboratory began in June 2020.



According to a statement issued by the authority and sighted by GhanaWeb, the facility will be completed by the end of March 2021, while the installation of the test equipment is expected to be completed in July 2021.



“The Test Laboratory will be the first of its kind in the West African Sub-Region and will conduct tests and offer services that will ensure that high energy-consuming electrical appliances, such as Air Conditioners and Refrigerators, imported into Ghana, meet the Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) set out in the Energy Commission’s Regulations,” the statement read.



“It will also support the National Appliance Standards and Labelling Systems Programme, spearheaded by the Energy Commission (EC). These vital services will consequently contribute to the efficient use of electricity in Ghana,” it added.



Project Manager for the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) Project of the Ghana Power Compact at MiDA, Sylvester Ayayee indicated that the Energy Commission currently relies on accredited third-party Laboratory Reports and Certificates generated outside Ghana to ascertain the energy efficiency ratings and performance of RAC appliances and equipment, imported into Ghana.

Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof Alex Dodoo on his part lauded MiDA and the Millennium Challenge Corporation Team who earlier paid a visit to the project site.



Meanwhile, the building and the laboratory equipment forms part of the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) Project of the Ghana Power Compact.



It was procured at a cost of US$1.95 million under US$308 million grant funds made available to Ghana by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an Agency of the United States Government.



Read the statement below:



