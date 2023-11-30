Ghana to introduce chip-embedded passports in second quarter of 2024

Passport

Ghana is to introduce chip-embedded passports in the second quarter of 2024, and gradually phase out the current biometric passport.

The chip-embedded passports are to be linked to the national identification. The biometric information on the chip can be used to authenticate the identity of the passport holder.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, who revealed the timelines noted that the planned shift from the current biometric to chip-embedded passports is a key requirement of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the UN agency in charge of civil aviation.



“We are at the moment using biometric but we want to upgrade to chip-embedded. Moving from the biometric to the chip-embedded is a requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organisation. It is asking all countries who are on biometric to upgrade to the chip-embedded passport,” Ampratwum-Sarpong said.

Security wise, he indicated that the chip-embedded passport will make it nearly impossible for non-Ghanaian and fraudsters to acquire the document.



“Since a passport is a serious security document that needs not be tampered with or abused, moving from biometric to chip embedded is for our security and to also make life easier and better for all of us. We are modernized, we are moving digitalization. Chip embedded is an upgrade on digitalization so we have to get there and be one of the leading lights,” he added.