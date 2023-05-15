0
Menu
Business

Ghana was walking on thin ice before coronavirus, Russia-Ukraine war - Economist

James Dzansi James Dzansi James Dzansi Caperture James Dzansi, Chief Economist for Ghana at the International Growth Centre

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Economist for Ghana at the International Growth Centre, James Dzansi, has dispelled government’s assertion that the current economic crisis was due to external factors resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He argues that Ghana was already “walking on thin ice but not sinking” even before the pandemic hit with government resulting to heavy borrowing which has culminated in huge debt load on the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Dzansi who works with the Oxford University and London School of Economics-backed think-tank said the governing New Patriotic Party resorted to the borrowing habit back in 2020 resulting in overspending in an election year.

“The government saw an opportunity in leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to engage in reckless expenditure in view of the 2020 election. You warm the temperature and the thin ice broke,” he told FT.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s debt situation as a percentage of GDP increased from 62.7 percent in 2020 to more than 100 percent in 2022, according to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

To mitigate the crisis, Ghana on July 1, 2022, engaged the IMF for assistance and in December 2022, the country secured a Staff-Level Agreement with the Fund with government launching the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) to restructure its debt.

On Friday, May 12, 2023, Ghana’s official creditors consisting of China and the Paris Club provided the necessary financing assurances needed to pave the way for the country’s US$3 billion request from the IMF.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





MA/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: