Ghana will be self-sufficient in food production in next 5 years

Bryan Acheampong is the Minister for food and agriculture

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Ache­ampong, has stated that Ghana will soon have the capacity to produce food on a larger scale in the next five years.

Speaking at the official opening of the National Farmers’ Day exhi­bition dubbed “Agrifest- 2023” in Accra yesterday, Dr Bryan Ache­ampong said the government had set the five-year target to become self-sufficient in food production through the implementation of the Phase Two of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.



Over 150 exhibitors are show­casing their agri products at the five-day event being held at the Ministerial enclave in Accra.



The PFJ phase Two, launched in October by the President, aims to increase agricultural productiv­ity, create jobs, and reduce food imports.



The institution of National Farmers’ Day is therefore recognis­ing agriculture as a major priority sector in the nation’s development agenda.



The event is the biggest statu­tory obligation that provides the platform to celebrate Ghanaian farmers and fishers for their con­tribution to the local and national economy.



This year’s Awards Night ceremony would be held at the University of Mines and Tech­nology (UMaT), where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will honour the best-performing farmers and fishers.

“Food security requires a holistic approach and involves actions targeting enhancing access to high-quality inputs and mechanisa­tion services, efficient and effective delivery of knowledge and adviso­ry services, and structured market arrangements,” he said.



These interventions he said, were also strategic and have proven to be the main drivers for improv­ing the productivity and incomes of food producers.



“It is important to note that we need to increase investments in enhancing agricultural produc­tive capacity through enhanced agricultural research and extension services, and technology devel­opment. It also requires stronger partnerships with global, regional, and national development agen­cies to capitalise on the synergies of the different programmes and interventions. These interven­tions aim to substantially expand employment opportunities and achieve higher levels of economic productivity,” he said.



Given the current state of agriculture in Ghana, he said, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture reviewed its strategy to implement the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II (PFJ 2.0) to build on the successes of the initial/first PFJ campaign.



“It takes a holistic view of the value chain approach by focusing on strengthening linkages among actors along selected agricultur­al commodity value chains and improving service delivery to maximise impact,” he said.



“As we celebrate this day, the good people of Ghana congratu­late all farmers and fishers. On this special occasion, all attention is focused on farmers and fishers, in honour,” he said.