Ghana will be self-sufficient in food production in next 5 years

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has stated that Ghana will soon have the capacity to produce food on a larger scale in the next five years.
Speaking at the official opening of the National Farmers’ Day exhibition dubbed “Agrifest- 2023” in Accra yesterday, Dr Bryan Acheampong said the government had set the five-year target to become self-sufficient in food production through the implementation of the Phase Two of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.
Over 150 exhibitors are showcasing their agri products at the five-day event being held at the Ministerial enclave in Accra.
The PFJ phase Two, launched in October by the President, aims to increase agricultural productivity, create jobs, and reduce food imports.
The institution of National Farmers’ Day is therefore recognising agriculture as a major priority sector in the nation’s development agenda.
The event is the biggest statutory obligation that provides the platform to celebrate Ghanaian farmers and fishers for their contribution to the local and national economy.
This year’s Awards Night ceremony would be held at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will honour the best-performing farmers and fishers.
“Food security requires a holistic approach and involves actions targeting enhancing access to high-quality inputs and mechanisation services, efficient and effective delivery of knowledge and advisory services, and structured market arrangements,” he said.
These interventions he said, were also strategic and have proven to be the main drivers for improving the productivity and incomes of food producers.
“It is important to note that we need to increase investments in enhancing agricultural productive capacity through enhanced agricultural research and extension services, and technology development. It also requires stronger partnerships with global, regional, and national development agencies to capitalise on the synergies of the different programmes and interventions. These interventions aim to substantially expand employment opportunities and achieve higher levels of economic productivity,” he said.
Given the current state of agriculture in Ghana, he said, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture reviewed its strategy to implement the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II (PFJ 2.0) to build on the successes of the initial/first PFJ campaign.
“It takes a holistic view of the value chain approach by focusing on strengthening linkages among actors along selected agricultural commodity value chains and improving service delivery to maximise impact,” he said.
“As we celebrate this day, the good people of Ghana congratulate all farmers and fishers. On this special occasion, all attention is focused on farmers and fishers, in honour,” he said.
