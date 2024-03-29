Ghana will go under economic lockdown under my presidency – Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga says the economic lockdown will change the fortunes of Ghana's economy

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has said that when he wins the 2024 general elections, he will institute what he describes as an economic lockdown for one year in Ghana.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, Mr. Ayariga stated that within one year of the economic lockdown, Ghana will become a production hub.



“Because after planning, you’ll realize that we don’t produce; we import over 1.2 billion metric tons of rice every year when we can do rice farming. We import over seven billion dollars of oil when we can use groundnut to make oil, palm oil, soybeans, and a whole lot of other things that we can use.



“We don’t do anything; we import everything, so this lockdown will begin to allow us to extract and do our things and become a production hub,” Mr. Ayariga stated.

According to him, he will make the nation a production hub within four years of his administration since a four-year-old child can talk and do other things.



“Do you have a four-year-old child? Is he not talking or in school? So I am going to lock Ghana down for one year. No importation,” the APC founder stated.