Ghana will pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes only – Energy Minister

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Ghana's Minister of Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has affirmed that Ghana's journey into nuclear power as part of its energy mix is solely for peaceful and civil applications.

He made this declaration during his participation at the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit, which commenced at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Monday, October 30, 2023.



Dr. Prempeh expressed Ghana's gratitude to the United States for selecting Ghana as the host for such a significant summit.



This decision is not only seen as a boost to Ghana's nuclear energy prospects but also as a testament to the enduring, healthy bilateral relationships between the two nations across various domains.



As a participant in a panel discussion focusing on "Nuclear Power as a Catalyst for Economic Development," Dr. Prempeh reassured that Ghana's nuclear endeavors are solely for peaceful and civil purposes.

He underlined that Ghana is prepared for a robust Nuclear Partnership Programme that ensures long-lasting energy security for its citizens.



Dr. Prempeh conveyed his confidence that the three-day summit would underscore Ghana's commitment to clean, reliable, and sustainable energy, as well as its intentions to explore the nuclear route, which offers numerous benefits.



The summit, themed "Unlocking Africa's Potential Through Nuclear Energy," stands as a historic occasion, being the first-ever Pan-African gathering organised by the United States, with a focal point on the future of nuclear power on the African continent.



It provides an essential platform for discussions and collaborations aimed at shaping the future of nuclear energy in Africa.