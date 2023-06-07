Ghana willing to change direction for economic growth – Owusu-Ankomah

High Commissioner of Ghana to United Kingdom, Papa Owusu-Ankomah

Source: GNA

Papa Owusu-Ankomah, High Commissioner of Ghana to the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, says running an economy on debt is not sustainable.

He said Ghana was, therefore, willing to learn, listen and “if necessary, change direction” to attract the needed investment to grow the economy.



The High Commissioner observed that building an investment driven economy would require the public sector to facilitate investment in the private sector without any perceived hinderances.



“The public sector should not be perceived to do anything to give the impression that instead of regulating the public sector, it is putting stumbling blocks in the way of the private sector,” he said.



He made the remarks at the opening of the second day of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit 2023, which was held under the theme: “Post Covid Economic Recovery: Opportunities for The Investor”.

Harriet Thompson, the High Commissioner of UK to Ghana, said the role of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was crucial to ensuring that the country got to the next phase of its socioeconomic development.



“We are keen for the UK to be source of a significant proportion of FDI, and we are committed to playing our part in that process. We are committed to strengthening our partnership to help drive Ghana’s economic development,” she said.



Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, said Ghana had over the years counted on its enviable asset of political stability within the subregion to attract needed investment to the country and said more was being done to drive investments.



Mr Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said legislative reform was underway to boost investment.