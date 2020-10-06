GhanaWeb and Tonaton.com join forces to improve and lead Ghana’s online marketplace

GhanaWeb and Tonaton.com join forces

GhanaWeb, Ghana’s biggest news platform and Tonaton.com, Ghana’s biggest online marketplace have signed an exclusive cooperative partnership agreement to lead and improve Ghana’s online marketplace with engaging content.

This partnership follows nearly two years of commercial cooperation between both companies resulting in a positive synergy that strengthened the customer experience journey of their visitors.



GhanaWeb and Tonaton.com agreed to integrate their content and offering respectively to allow their visitors to orient themselves in specific categories of interest on GhanaWeb to eventually buy and sell items or apply for jobs simultaneously on Tonaton.com.



Popular classifieds such as Electronics, Property, Vehicles and Jobs have been exclusively featured on GhanaWeb and powered by Tonaton.com for better customer experience.



Both advertisers and sellers will enjoy the benefit of developing attractive promotional packages including the direct sale of products on the Tonaton.com platform which has the ability to support any brand with online sales and subsequent return on investment.



“We are excited to partner with GhanaWeb as it will extend the opportunity to buy and sell conveniently to even bigger audiences. The mission of Tonaton.com is to build and lead online marketplaces, creating sustainable value for the community and this partnership is another step towards impacting more people positively,” said Zubair Riaz, Managing Director of Tonaton.com.

GhanaWeb has a big member community that will form part of the upcoming GhanaWeb Club. As a GhanaWeb Club member, one will, among others, get access to many attractive and exclusive deals that will be offered by sellers on the Tonaton.com platform.



“We are very glad about the partnership with Tonaton.com as we are developing some interesting content to enhance customer journeys and experiences on our platform. We are enhancing advertising propositions to brand owners and we will soon communicate new developments,” said Ismail Akwei, Editor-in-Chief of GhanaWeb.



About GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations, a member community and social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely for over two decades through opinion articles and comments.

Made for and by Ghanaians, GhanaWeb is updated by a team of editors and journalists who ensure balanced coverage of the news by creating original content, publishing syndicated and user-generated content and curating articles from a wide range of Ghanaian print and online media partners.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.



According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.



GhanaWeb is part of the AfricaWeb Holding group, an advertising and digital solutions provider for African publishers. AfricaWeb also owns CamerounWeb.com, TanzaniaWeb.com, MyNigeria.com among other country-specific portals as part of its goal of developing viable independent news portals as well as advertising and publishing solutions for Africa.

About Tonaton.com



Tonaton.com is the largest marketplace in Ghana that connects buyers and sellers in the easiest and most efficient way. On Tonaton.com, you can buy and sell almost everything. The best deals are often done with people who live in your own city or on your own street, so it's easy to buy and sell locally. All you have to do is select your region and search for what you need.



It takes less than 2 minutes to post an ad on Tonaton.com. You can sign up for a free account and post ads easily every time. Tonaton.com also has membership packages for sellers who operate shops with a wide range of items.



Tonaton.com has the widest selection of popular brand new and also second-hand items on sale all over Ghana, which makes it easy to find exactly what you are looking for. So if you're looking for a car, mobile phone, house, computer or maybe a pet, you will find the best deal on Tonaton.com.



At Tonaton.com you can buy and sell items in more than 50 different categories. We also carefully review all ads that are being published, to make sure the quality is up to our standards.

For all media enquiries, contact: editor@ghanaweb.com



To find out how you can enhance your business and sell faster, contact: support@tonaton.com



