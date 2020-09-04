Business News

GhanaWeb is the most searched term on Google in Ghana since 2017

GhanaWeb has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month

Ghana’s first and most popular news portal, GhanaWeb, has for four consecutive years maintained a top spot in the nation's most searched terms on Google.

According to Google Trends Data made available to GhanaWeb, the news portal has come up top as the most popular top search queries in Google Search across the country from the year 2017 to 2020.



Prior to this feat, GhanaWeb placed second as the most searched term in Google Search in 2016 with social media giant, Facebook, leading the search queries for that period.



In 2020, online betting company, Betway, is the second most searched term after GhanaWeb while Facebook takes the third spot.

Made for and by Ghanaians, GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed for smooth web navigation.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely through opinion articles and comments in over two decades.



GhanaWeb is updated by a team of editors and journalists who write original content and publish curated and syndicated articles while a team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.

