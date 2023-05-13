0
Menu
Business

Ghanaian banks will return to profit this year - Ghana Amalgamated Trust

Bank Ghana Ghana’s banks were pushed into losses following the debt revamp excercise

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: Bloomberg

Ghana’s banks that were pushed into losses by a government debt revamp will return to profits this year, the country’s financial rescuer said.

Thanks to aggressive impairment accounting, the lenders limited most of the losses from a sovereign-debt exchange to last year’s financial statements, Eric Otoo, managing director of Ghana Amalgamated Trust, said in an interview.

They did so even though the regulator had given them the choice to spread the costs over four years, said the head of the institution set up in 2018 to recapitalize select domestic banks.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



Source: Bloomberg
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: