Ghanaian businessmen advised to restrict direct travel to Israel

File photo

Source: GNA

The Israeli Embassy in Accra has advised Ghanaian business people to restrict direct travel into the country and utilise digital and port systems to continue with commercial transactions.

The Embassy explained that although current situation in Israel was unfavourable for in-person business transactions, it was confident that the country’s high-tech and port systems would facilitate the continuation of trade between Ghana and Israel.



Mr Yaniz Tessel, Head of Israel’s Trade and Economic Mission to Ghana gave the advise at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday.



According to him, “Israel is not a warzone. Since November 1, Israeli companies have resumed business in Ghana, but we don’t recommend direct business in Israel at the moment, connections are advisable.”



Mr Tessel stated that key business districts continued to do “normal business” because of Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, with all major commercial seaports operating at full capacity.



He said this would support trade between Ghana and Israel, though the country anticipates a decline in the volumes of trade by end of 2023.

“Import and export activities of goods and services in October and November continue despite the war; quarter four might be slightly affected.



“The war will influence on Israel’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 and the deficit will grow, but there are no signs of a major impact on Israel-Ghana trade and business ties in 2023,” he noted.



According to Mr. Tessel, military operations in Israel typically cause the growth rate to decline in the quarter in which they take place but rebound in the following quarters.



He said that since the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, the over 70 airlines that were previously operating in that country were now reduced to 10, with the Ashdod port – one of Israel’s three main cargo ports – working in “emergency mode.”



Some 62 per cent of the factories in Israel reported that they experience a shortage of skilled labour.

There has been a 20,000 labour deficit in the agriculture sector due to the repatriation of immigrants and a scarcity of Palestinian workers, primarily from Gaza.



Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, expressed worry over the war, indicating that around 250,000 people had been internally displaced, 1,314 had been killed, 6,730 were wounded, and 177 remained abducted.



She pushed the United Nations to demand the release of hostages without ‘excessive’ restrictions imposed by Hamas.