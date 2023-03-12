Ghanaian entrepreneur set to expand his startup in Nigeria with $43m investment

Gregory Rockson

Ghanaian entrepreneur Gregory Rockson is a driving force in disrupting Africa’s healthcare industry, with a clear and ambitious mission to improve the health of the continent’s people.

Through the provision of life-changing healthcare services and drugs, Rockson is dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients throughout Africa.



As the Co-founder and CEO of mPharma, Africa’s largest pharmacy-led primary care provider, Rockson is dedicated to transforming community pharmacies into primary healthcare providers. In his tireless efforts, he is ensuring universal access to affordable medicine and improving access to care for millions of patients in Africa.



To further expand mPharma’s impact, the top-performing Ghanaian entrepreneur has set his sights on Nigeria, where he plans to invest $43 million to upgrade existing facilities and establish new centers across the country.



This strategic move will increase mPharma’s reach from 12 to 25 states, providing formal healthcare services to an additional 750,000 patients per month, and creating jobs for 11,782 healthcare workers.



The investment is not only expected to generate cumulative revenues of $153 million but also contribute significantly to the economic development of Nigeria.

mPharma’s expansion plans in Nigeria come after it acquired HealthPlus in 2022



Since its inception in 2013, mPharma under the leadership of Gregory Rockson has disrupted the African healthcare market, serving approximately one million patients annually through 300 partner pharmacies in Ghana and Nigeria.



The recent plan to invest $43 million to expand its footprint in Nigeria follows its acquisition of a majority stake in HealthPlus, the leading pharmacy chain in Nigeria, in September 2022.



Thanks to the $35 million it secured from its Series-D funding round, the startup is now expanding its operations and growing its footprint across the continent through its fast-growing conversion franchising model.



mPharma is more than just a healthcare outfit, the startup is building an infrastructure and a drug monitoring system that connects patients, hospitals, and pharmacies to cloud-based software. Through its app, doctors can access the exact location and availability of any medication in real time, while patients have more reliable access to medicines.

Tracing Gregory Rockson’s enduring commitment to advancing healthcare in Africa



Gregory Rockson’s journey to building a healthy Africa started long before mPharma. He has a remarkable track record of building communities and fostering peace through his work with organizations such as Big Brother Big Sister in Denmark, the Six Days of Peace Project in the Middle East, and his internships with Too Small to Fail and the New York State Assembly.



He also received prestigious fellowships from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School and the University of Copenhagen as a Rotary Scholar. As a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, Rockson is using his skills, knowledge, and resources to create real change in the world.



With Africa facing numerous healthcare challenges, Rockson and mPharma are at the forefront of building a healthier and more resilient future for the continent. They are transforming the African healthcare market by providing unique financial and inventory management solutions to hospitals and patients, managing pharmaceutical inventories for small African pharmacies, and ensuring universal access to affordable medicine.