Ghanaian phone dealers anxious as Apple plans to stop production of iPhone 12 mini

Ghanaian Phone dealers are currently anxious after mobile phone giant Apple hinted of stopping the production of iPhone 12 mini in the next quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

Speaking on the impact of Apple’s plan to cease the production of the phone on the Ghanaian market, the spokesperson of the Phone Dealers Association in Circle, Kwame Ansah, said it is going to affect them if they are unable to sell off what they have currently in stock.



“If we are not able to sell off what have in stock now, we might run at a loss because the second quarter is just around the corner and once apple stops production, sales are going to greatly decline and that will mean our traders will run at a loss,” he said.



Earlier in January, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners released a report that said iPhone 12 Mini sales only accounted for 6% of total iPhone sales in October and November.



Granted, the 12 Mini only went on sale in November, but then again so did the 12 Pro Max, which accounted for roughly 20% of new iPhone sales during that same period.

Another recent supply chain report from Nikkei Asia noted that while the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max were exceeding expectations and the iPhone 12 was meeting them, the 12 Mini was “sluggish” on the international market.



Users for some time now have been complaining of the battery health of the phone making it very difficult to use. This seems to corroborate recent reports that there isn’t a high demand for iPhone 12 Mini.



Meanwhile, the drafting and sketching of the iPhone 13 is currently underway and Apple is set to launch it in November this year which is the last quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.