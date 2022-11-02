1
Ghanaian traders, businessmen are making life unbearable - Hassan Ayariga

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian politician, Hassan Ayariga, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to find a standard to control the prices of food stuff on the market.

In a Daily Graphic post on Facebook, the politician claims some market merchants purposely raise the cost of items with the goal of profiteering while blaming the government.

According to the statement by the APC leader, traders are making life challenging for citizens while blaming the dollar for it.

Read his full statement below:

“Prices of foodstuffs such as local bananas, pawpaw, coconut, salt, okro, cassava, kontomire, palm oil, koko, Fura and Wassa Wassa have gone up astronomically in the market.

“Even when all these items are all grown in Ghana, those commodity's prices have been doubled in the markets and we still blame the dollar. Ghanaian traders and businessmen are making life unbearable for fellow Ghanaians.

“Government should institute a price guarantee and control system to control prices of goods and services in the system.”



