Ghanaians occupy 40% of jobs in the oil and gas sector - Deputy Energy Minister

Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa

Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa, has noted that Ghanaians occupy 40 percent of jobs created in the oil and gas sector.

Most of these jobs created, he said, come from the Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) attracted into the country.



Speaking at the CEOs Breakfast Meeting in Accra on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Energy stated that government does not regret attracting foreign investors to explore Ghana's resources.



He, however, said government needs to do more in tailoring incentives and partnerships that will benefit more Ghanaians.



"The participation of Ghanaians in that sector [oil and gas] has not been a sad story, has not been something that we say we regret attracting the investors to explore resources," Herbert Krapa said.



"In 2019 when we last counted, we had 40% of the employment in the sector in Ghana being Ghanaians and we’re looking at now focusing more on the managerial and high technical to make sure we have more Ghanaians in that sector as well," the deputy energy minister stated.



Per statistics, Foreign Direct Investment in Ghana witnessed a sharp decline in 2022.

It dropped from US$2.6 billion in 2021 to US$1.5 billion last year.



The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report for 2023 higlighted that FDI flows to the African continent also declined from US$80 billion in 2021 to US$45 billion in 2022.



This means Africa accounted for 3.5 per cent of global FDI.



