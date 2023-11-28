Ghanaians on X call out MTN over 'outrageous' data price increase

MTN Ghana's Head Office in Accra [File Photo]

Ghanaians on X (formerly Twitter) are at the throat of

telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, over its 15% increase in data charges.



MTN has increased charges for data packages by 15% effective today November 28, 2023.



Per the new charges, users get less data for the same price before the new increase.



Earlier this year, when MTN increased its prices, there were rumours that this was a directive from the government and the National Communications Authority to regulate the telecommunications space.



The directive was for MTN to make its products competitive to allow other telcos to become sustainable in the market.



The concerns of many are centered on the high cost of living that Ghana currently faces, therefore an increase in data charges is an exacerbation of the already existing suffering.

In a 2021 report, Ghana had the cheapest pricing for mobile internet data in sub-Saharan Africa, a report on world mobile internet data pricing has revealed.



The report, conducted by UK’s internet experts, cable.co.uk, compared the cost of 1GB of mobile data across 6,148 mobile data plans in 230 countries.



The report ranked Ghana’s internet pricing as the cheapest in West Africa and one of the cheapest in the world at an average price of 1GB of mobile data at $0.66.



See the reactions below



One user @_lawslaw wrote: "For 399ghc, we got 214gb. You guys then increased it to 399ghc for 186gb. It’s now 350ghc for 92gb. MTN Ghana why???. It is clear you people know you can rob us any time of day and there’s absolutely nothing anybody can do about it, cos there’s no better competitor out there."



He also added: "If you talk, they’ll say ebe the NCA forcing their hands to make such decisions so that people will move to other networks to prevent monopoly. Meanwhile that’s going against we the customers and MTN is profiting more and more because no one is willing to ditch MTN."

@MTNGhana adjusts prices of its products upwards due to increased operational costs.



A thread on Changes to Data Bundles : pic.twitter.com/i84iMQQCnN — #TomorrowsVoices (@_ohemmanuel) November 28, 2023

“Your prices are too good. You are creating a monopoly. Reduce your bundle prices so the order telcos can compete with you” — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 28, 2023

MA/SSD