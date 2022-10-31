1
Business

Ghanaians on social media 'resurrect' worst-performing cedi with 'positive words'

Cedi Notesdsadasdasdsad.png File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to desist from speaking ill against the country’s currency.

According to him, speculations about the cedi and illegal forex trading activity in the past months, have triggered its decline, especially against the US dollar.

"Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money."

"If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down," he noted.

Although this theory can be debated, Ghanaians on social media platform, Twitter, in their own way, have been seeking to ‘resurrect’ the cedi which is listed as the worst-performing currency in the world, overtaking the Sri Lankan Rupee.

In a rather satirical turn of events, some Ghanaians on the platform have been calling for the cedi to miraculously appreciate and perform better than it currently is.

“Arise oh cedi! Again I say arise!,” one user wrote while another said; "Have you praised the cedi this morning? Do the needful"

Another Twitter user said, “Ayomide, rise!”

Meanwhile, the woes of the cedi have continued in the 10 past months, declining by about 50 percent against the US dollar.

This has been coupled with inflationary pressures which have seen Ghana record a rate of 37.2 percent in September 2022 – the highest in about 20 decades.

The current economic challenges in Ghana have culminated in job losses, worker agitations, rising cost of living and general frustration among the populace.

