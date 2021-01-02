Giant foreign companies will set up more branches in Ghana – Rev. Ofori

According to the prophet, Ghana will find more crude oil in commercial quantities

Several multinational companies are going to establish a lot of branches in Ghana this year, Head Pastor of the Overcomers Breed International Rev. Isaac Ofori has prophesied.

He also prophesied on 31st watch night that Ghana is going to find more crude oil in commercial quantities.



“I saw giant foreign companies setting up their industries here in Ghana. Ghana will soon emerge as an envy to the world. I see us drilling oil in commercial quantities,” he said during the church service.



On the global scene, he said “Global rise in anti-Semitism especially in the USA the Jews will be discriminated and treated with hostility, some will be sent home.”



Rev Ofori noted that some of his prophecies have started being fulfilled just within twenty-four hours after prophesying.

This comes after at least 22 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack at the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.



The BBC reported Thursday night that there was at least one explosion shortly after a plane carrying the war-torn country’s newly formed government arrived from neighboring Saudi Arabia.



Aid workers and officials were among the casualties. But the prime minister said he and his cabinet were “fine”.