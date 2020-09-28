Give discount to vessels that dock at Tema, Takoradi ports – CMC appeals

Western Region produces 45 percent of the country’s cocoa yet just 3 shipping lines call at Takoradi

The Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC) has engaged the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) on rebates for vessels that dock at both the Tema and Takoradi ports.

CMC believes that when discounts are granted, more vessels that dock at the Tema port will also patronise the Takoradi port.



Addressing the media at the 2020/21 Cocoa Freight negotiation conference, the Managing Director of Cocoa Marketing Company, Vincent Okyere Akomeah, expressed hope that this move will increase the transportation of cocoa beans from Takoradi to Accra.



He stated that, “the idea is that they (GPHA) needs to give some discount to vessels that call at Tema and go to Takoradi. Since Tema and Takoradi fall under the same management, GHPA can say we are giving a discount for calling both ports and that will incentivize them.



On our side, what we can do is to also increase the volume of cocoa we give them because for their business, more or less the economy of scale, the bigger the volume, the more profitable it is for them.”



Over 500,00 tonnes of Cocoa beans were shipped for the 2019/20. Out of this, 52% was shipped from Takoradi, 42% from Tema and 6% from Kumasi.

Though the Western Region produces 45 percent of the country’s cocoa beans and just three shipping lines call at Takoradi.



This situation, Vincent Okyere Akomeah has described as worrying.



“We are therefore encouraging many shipping lines as possible to avail themselves to load cocoa from Takoradi. We are assuring you of incentives like greater volumes and free empty container terminal at Kadjebi. We are taking the issue of port tariffs and port charges with the Ghana ports and Harbour Authorities for vessels picking cocoa from Takoradi and you will be duly informed of the outcome of this engagement.”



The CMC is the world’s largest single Seller and Exporter of premium cocoa from origin.



CMC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ghana Cocoa Board, established in 1961.