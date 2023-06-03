'Give me my money and give the SIM card to Ursula Owusu to chew' - Angry customer

Telecommunications firms in Ghana have deactivated approximately 9 million unregistered SIM cards, following the government's announcement on October 1, 2021, regarding a mandatory SIM re-registration exercise.

This directive, issued by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Ministry of Communications, has resulted in significant consequences for subscribers who failed to comply.



In the wake of this development, a woman believed to be in her late thirties has expressed her displeasure, specifically targeting her frustration at the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



The woman, a single parent, appeared on UTV on June 2, 2023, to voice her concerns after her SIM card and that of her child were deactivated.



During the interview, she revealed that her mobile money wallet was linked to her SIM card, hence her funds had been locked up with the deactivation.



She argued that her child had registered for the Ghana Card, which is the only required document for the re-registration exercise three years ago but had not gotten the card yet.



She demanded the authoritie to allow her withdraw her money so that the authorities can keep the SIM for whatever purpose they need it.

"They have blocked my Vodafone SIM card yesterday. I came here this morning around six o'clock when I came, they said 'network,' so I went inside. And when I went inside, they said Ursula Owusu has said that they have made an announcement that anyone who hasn't brought his/her Ghana Card for re-registration of his/her SIM card should be blocked... but my child has registered for the Ghana Card, and it has been three years he hasn't gotten it.



“So, right now that they have blocked the SIM card, how is he going to use the phone? His money is on my phone, so, if that is the case, then they should withdraw my money for me because they said when they block your SIM, your money is also blocked. I beg them, because for me, I am a single parent taking care of my children, they should withdraw my money for me and go and give the SIM to Ursula Owusu to chew …Yes, they should give me my money and go and give the SIM to Ursula Owusu to chew," she stressed.



SIM Cards Deactivation: Give me my money and give back the SIM card to Ursula Owusu to chew it - Angry Customer #UTVNews pic.twitter.com/xEyRp22Ryl — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 2, 2023

















AM/SARA