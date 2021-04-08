Give us 1D1F - Association of Traditional Healers

To the Traditional it would create more jobs for unemployed youth.

The Ahafo Regional branch of Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Akufo-Addo to establish a traditional and herbal drug factory in the region.

According to them, the factory should be factored under one district and one policy.



To them, it would create more jobs for unemployed youth.



The Ahafo Regional Chairman of Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers, Dr. Yaw Binney said speaking to Nyankonton Mu NBsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said: “traditional medicine ”is what Ghanaians relied on until the introduction of foreign drugs.”



He explained that herbal medicine is effective, but there are some challenges confronting practitioners.



These challenges he noted include packaging.



He added that with the needed support, tools and guidelines traditional medicine can make a significant contribution to the health delivery system in the country.

He said traditional medicines play a vital health care role in many communities nationwide.



He said several individuals depend on traditional remedies compared with conventional treatment.



Research available indicates that some 70% of patients use herbal medicine.



Research by the World Health Organisation shows that a growing number of African States are taking steps to integrate traditional medicine into their national health systems.



About 40 countries, according to the WHO, have adopted national policies and legal frameworks for traditional health care practice, serving as guides for action to ensure access to quality traditional medicine products.