Giving Saglemi Housing to private entity outrageous – Consultant

A former Consultant for Seglemi Housing Projects, Dr. Camynta Baezie says giving out the whopping $42 million facility project to a private entity is untenable enrich.

His comments come on the back of the government announcing that the Seglemi Housing Project will be given to a private developer to make it habitable.



The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye at press conference in Accra on Sunday, November 13, 2022 indicated that the government no longer has the financial muscle to invest in the project again.



But speaking to Starr News, Mr. Baezie said he cannot fathom the basis for the government decision.



“In Ghana we all know two State Institutions that are responsible for water; these are the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Community Water and Sanitation Agency. Looking at the location and reach of the Seglemi Housing at the moment as we are told 1,500 housing units have been completed and ready for habitation.

“That 1,500 housing units can easily qualify under the policy of the government itself, thus the Ministry of Water and Sanitation for what we call the Small Town Water System. So you don’t need an expensive extension of Ghana Water to the place at this very moment. All you can do is to survey the area, get a number of bole-holes and pump the water on an overhead facility and then connect it to the housing units,” Mr. Baezie stated.



He continued: “I don’t think that will cost us about $21 million US dollars. So that side in itself we have to look at again. Now if you are familiar with that bit you will realize that we also have electricity along that stretch to a point. So the number of electric poles that will be extended to get into Seglemi again I don’t think it’s going to cost us that much.”



According to him, the only thing that may cost the power generation is the Substations which can also be done over time as more people get there and the occupation gets to hundred percent.



“So I am very doubtful of the $42 million US dollars that have been calculated. I am thinking that it’s just a way of some people thinking that we may not be in power in 2024 so let’s prepare our retirement benefits. So that we can line our pockets when we get out we can use it to cushion ourselves,” Mr. Baezie added.