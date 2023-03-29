Global Evangelical Church, Teshie launches Business Incubation Programme

The programme is dubbed Victory Business Incubation Program (V-BIP)

The Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Victory Chapel, Teshie, has launched a Business Incubation Programme to assist young professionals in the Church turn ideas into viable ventures.

Dubbed Victory Business Incubation Program (V-BIP), the program which is being spearheaded by the Young Adults Ministry would serve as a link between knowledge sharing (theory) and practice for business start-ups and expansion.



The programme would also provide funding for sustainable business ideas as well as coaching and mentoring from a board of trustees.



Speaking at the launch of the program, Mr Richard Nunekpeku, Managing Partner, Sustineri Attorneys Private Unlimited Company, said Churches must build value systems and business character that would empower people within the Church to create sustainable business for themselves and the country.



He said, the Church must lead in building values of integrity, honesty, among others which are important for successes in businesses.



Mr Nunekpeku explained that if the Church takes the lead in leveraging these values and empower people within the Church to take up the enterprise of running businesses, the country will see businesses that are put on sustainable footings.

“For a business to either survive or fold up, there is a greater need for a certain culture to be developed beyond the provision of goods and services,” he said.



He noted that beyond the spiritual duties of the Church, it must also provide technical and financial resources to viable and sustainable businesses. This, he said would also impact on the growth of the Church.



“The growth of the Church would be sustained as these businesses grow,” he said.



“It is time for the Church to play a role in developing business support systems that encourage members to take up business ventures and grow overtime,” he added.



Rev Maxwell Joshua A. Bonuedi, Parish Pastor, GEC, Teshie said the Church had developed this initiative to support its members beyond their spiritual needs and development.

He said beyond the salvation and prosperity message, the Church must be interested in the physical and financial wellbeing of its members.



“There is a need for the Church to put support systems in place for its members to achieve their purpose in life,” he said.



Rev Bonuedi noted that the Church needs to develop its members by availing resource persons and provide technical and financial support, especially for its youths to grow, hence the launch of the program.



“Beyond the teachings, preaching and praying, the Church must rise to the occasion by leading the way and create an environment for its members to thrive,” he added.



For his part, Mr Wellington Dzordzordzi, President of the Young Adults Ministry said he was hopeful that the program would address the many challenges of youth unemployment within the Church, and urged beneficiaries of the program to make the best of it.