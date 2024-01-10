‘Gob3’, tea bags, other food items record inflation rates more than average 23.2% in December 2023

Food items

Inflation for the last month of December went down from 26.3% to 23.2% but food inflation stood at 28.7%.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, this means that in December 2023, the general price level was 23.2 percent higher than in December 2022.



Also, the month-on-month inflation between November 2023 and December 2023 was pegged at 1.2 percent.



The GSS attributed the decline to food inflation which fell to 28.7% in December 2023 as compared to the 32.2% figure recorded in November 2023.



For non-food inflation, the figure dropped to 18.7% in December 2023 from 21.7% in November last year.



Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced items was around 23.8% while that for imported items was 21.9% in December 2023.

However, there were various food items whose price changes were higher than the national average.



These items were basic household and food products that Ghanaians consume daily.



They include:



Tea bags – 65.9%



Carrot – 63.5%

Country milk – 52.6%



Fresh tomatoes – 50.2%



Crab – 50.0%



Fresh cassava – 48.6%



Smoked herrings – 45.0%

Fried plantain and beans – 44.5%



Yam – 43.9%



SSD/OGB



Watch a recap of business stories below::





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel