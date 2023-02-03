34
Business

Gold-for-oil: Government bought oil from Russia's Lethasco SA, not UAE – Benjamin Nisah

Gold Oil Fuel1212.jpeg The gold-for-oil policy is aimed at addressing Ghana's cedi depreciation

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

An energy policy analyst has disclosed that the government's 40,000 metric tons of oil as part of the ‘Gold for Oil’ deal was procured from a Russian-based Oil Trading Company (OTC) by the name of Lethasco SA and not from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as said earlier by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Benjamin Nisah, CEO of Chamber of commercial transport union of Ghana, made this revelation while reacting to the Deputy Minister for Energy, Mr. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who said that the government used cash for the first batch of the Gold for Oil deal instead of gold.

Mr. Nsiah spoke on the 6 p.m. evening news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

He said the Gold-for-Oil deal is not the way to go, adding that the deal cannot resolve the country’s petroleum problems.

He said this is so because the price of oil is determined by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on the international oil market.

He explained that even if the country had to use gold to purchase oil, it still had to purchase it on the international market.

He was convinced that the Gold-for-Oil deal was not the best way to reduce gasoline prices at the pump.

He stated unequivocally that the country's ability to refine its own crude oil could lower gasoline prices.

