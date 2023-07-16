Gold production output must be doubled to support local economy - Okyere Darko-Mensah

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (L) with other ministers

The Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has emphasized the importance of doubling gold production output to drive economic growth and uplift local communities.

Speaking at the Ghana Mining Week held from 13th to 15th July at the Sports Club in Takoradi, he highlighted the significance of the mining sector in fostering economic development, job creation, and national progress.



The minister in his remarks further called for a concerted effort to increase gold production output to provide the needed boost for the mining sector.



"The only way out of poverty is wealth creation through increased productivity. Doubling production in all our mining activities is crucial for our nation's prosperity," he stated.



The Minister stressed on the need for Ghana to recognize the potential of its mineral resources and the need to explore beyond gold, such as the fast-growing focus on lithium exploitation.



He also emphasized the importance of capturing value along the entire value chain and maximizing the potential of all identified mineral resources.



The Ghana Mining Week aims to promote sustainable mineral resource development and the well-being of mining communities. With a theme; "Sustainable Mineral Resource Development & Well-being of Mining Communities," the event aims to ensure that mining activities do not compromise the welfare of communities and the environment.

The Western Regional Minister in his concluding remarks announced a partnership deal on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) between the Western Regional Coordinating Council, the Ghana Gold Expo Foundation, and Oxford University in



the United Kingdom.



This collaboration aims to provide technical support and training for corporate institutions to enhance their CSR interventions. Already, some five top mining companies have enrolled in the program with plans underway to train small-scale mining companies and chiefs somewhere in September 2023.



The Western Regional Minister expressed his admiration for the dedicated efforts of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Bank of Ghana, the Minerals Income Investment Fund, and other stakeholders involved in the Ghana Gold Expo Foundation.



