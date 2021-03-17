Golden Exotics builds new houses, classrooms for teachers, nurses in Shai Osudoku

The two projects are worth a little over one million euros

A banana plantation company, the Golden Exotics Limited (GEL) FairTrade has commissioned classroom blocks as well as apartments for teachers and nurses at Shai Osu Doku District in the Greater Accra Region, Tuesday.

Managing Director of the company, Benedict Rich, handed over the keys to a six-unit classroom block for primary school; a three-unit classroom block for kindergarten for the Kewum Atrobinya community to the District Chief Executive of the area, Daniel Akuffo, a gesture which has left the community members in a jubilant mood.



Later the same day, a 10-completed residential facility for teachers and nurses in Volivo was also handed over to attract more teachers and nurses to serve in the community



According to Mr Rich, the two projects, worth a little over one million euros was funded through premium receipts by customers of the company across Europe who receives the banana from Ghana.



“Fair Trade concept is a unique one. It is the only certification scheme that gives back to the producers. This is possible because of the deliberate and conscious decision of consumers to pay a premium over and above the market prices for bananas so that the difference will be transferred to the workers of the supplying company,” Benedict Rich stated.



These receipts he explained were transferred into premium accounts, managed and later used to fund community projects that impact directly the workers of GEL, their families and the entire community where GEL operates.

Benedict Rich said, Golden Exotics Limited (GEL) and Fairtrade is committed to undertaking projects that seek the wellbeing and development of the workers and the community in which they operate.



He stated, the company has banana covering over 2000 hectares situated around Asutsuare in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra, most of which are exported to the European market, adding, it has a direct workforce of over 3,000 workers which contributes in no small way towards the economic development of the country.



Selection Criteria



Explaining the modalities in selecting projects for community members, the Fairtrade Officer, GEL, George Kporye said the company receives solicitation of projects from workers every year after which they tabulate each one of them to ascertain the frequency of selected projects.



A 22-member committee then decides on which project to execute in consultation with all stakeholders including the District Chief Executive, he added.

According to him, the beneficiary communities must be within 60km radius of the banana plantation.



Mr George Kporye said over the years, they have provided scholarship awards for children of workers and other social projects.



In the wake of Covid 19, the Fairtrade Officer said they have provided Vitamin C supplements, Veronica buckets and other Covid 19 safety protocol materials to residents in some 25 communities within the catchment area of the plantation.



He indicated the company is prepared to do more to improve the economy of the country whilst still supporting the communities in which they operate in.



He admonished the beneficiary communities to maintain the projects so that the company can do more for them.

Government satisfaction



The District Chief Executive of the area Daniel Akuffo, said every project executed by Golden Exotics Ltd is an expenditure taken from the shoulders of the government, something he was happy about.



He was quick to add that the monies that would have been invested into these areas are then channelled to other equally beneficial sectors to develop the country.



He promised to ensure the facilities are maintained and challenged the headteacher, nurses and occupants of apartments to help maintain the projects.



The Paramount Chief of The Osudoku, Adegbor Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, in his speech, praised the GEL for what he said was the company’s “remarkable contributions against youth unemployment.”

He called on GEL to equip the vocational school so it can be put to use.



The ceremony was attended by the District Directors of Health, Education, representative of the paramount chief of Osu Doku Traditional Area and the Head of Region Fair Trade Africa.