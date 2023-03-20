Golden Star Wassa Limited confirms attack on employees, offices

Gold mining

Source: GNA

Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) has confirmed an attack on its employees and offices at Benso by a group of armed illegal miners in the Western Region.

The armed men set ablaze vehicles, including an ambulance that served both the community and employees of the company, aside 12 other cars and the GSWL administrative block.



A statement issued and signed by Gerard Boakye, Group Corporate Affairs Manager of Golden Star Wassa Limited, said some of the company’s employees sustained injuries because of the attack.



The statement explained how a peaceful exercise by security officers of GSWL to drive off illegal miners who had encroached on one of GSWL’s mining pits at Benso turned into something else.



“The illegal miners left the area after initially being asked to, only to remobilise and come back to clash with security personnel of GSWL. Our employees at the scene were immediately evacuated to safety, and those injured were given medical attention and discharged,” the statement said.



The statement added that a formal complaint had been made to the security agencies and other stakeholders duly briefed on the situation.

In a related development, the Western Regional Police Command said 33 people were arrested in connection with the attack on Golden Star Wassa Mine.



The arrest according to the police followed the violent attack on the mining company on March 16, 2023, by alleged illegal miners who invaded the concession of the company, attacked personnel of the company, and destroy some properties belonging to the company.



The attack, the police said, resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others.



All the 33 suspects are in Police custody assisting in investigation.