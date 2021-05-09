Goldstar City Project starts soon in Tamale

The project is envisaged to create some 5,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people of Tamale

Goldstar Air, Ghanaian owned private airline, has announced that it is due to commence the Goldstar City Project in Tamale, the Northern Regional Capital.

Mr Eric Bannerman, the Executive Chairman of the airline company, said the project will encapsulate; two 250 x 250 x 75 hanger to cater for the maintenance, repairs, refurbishment of aircrafts.



Other services, he said, would be accommodation, training school for its engineers, pilots, cabin crew and other staff of the airline.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, Mr Bannerman announced the soon to start project, which he said will have 70 per cent local content, as well as exporting labour through agency on call, charter and aircraft leasing.



“The project is envisaged to create some 5,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people of Tamale and its environs and will open up business opportunities for the Northern sector of the country,” Mr Bannerman, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldstar Air, added.



The CEO said the airline is planning to kick start in 2021 and will initially be flying to twelve destinations namely; London, Baltimore Washington International Airport, Dubai, and Providence International Airport Guangzhou.



Other destinations are Dakar, Lagos, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Conakry, Banjul and pending cities, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois and Houston-Texas.

Goldstar Air is projecting a fleet of more than 100 modern aircrafts to a network of over 90 key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean and North America.



Mr Bannerman said an airline customers can enrol in the Goldstar Air Frequent-Flyer program to accumulate points, which may then be redeemed for air travel or other rewards.



“Our frequent-flyer program which we call ‘Chalewote Card’ is worth more per mile when you fly on our long haul flights and business class seats,” the Goldstar Air CEO said.



He added: “Goldstar Air will move together with our cherished passengers and offer points, miles and rewards in exchange for customer loyalty.



“That is why the Frequent Flyer card is named ‘Chalewote’, which in the Ghanaian local dialect means ‘Let’s Go Together’ and can earn our loyal customers free tickets to any destination of their choice.”



According to Mr Bannerman, the airline aims at improving the Ghanaian economy through the provision of affordable and available international travel and provide job opportunities.