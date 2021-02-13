Google is my best friend – Young entrepreneur

In recent times where majority of Ghanaians are glued to their phones almost every minute to have fun on either Facebook, Whatsapp, others, on the other hand, are making cash from the apps on their phones.

The business-minded people watch videos on how to start a business, project the brand and get people to believe in their brand.



This is the story of Akosua Abrefi Oduro, a young inspiring entrepreneur who is making strides with her unique artefacts and using social media as her score card.



According to her, she acquired her skills in making handmade bags from t-shirt yarns on google, specifically on YouTube.



Making this known on GhanaWeb’s BizTech, the CEO of Ewuraba bags GH said, “I used to do bead bags, purses, clutches and I noticed everybody was doing it and sometimes you might sit down, be creative enough, bring out a new shape or colour, you post it and someone will take it so I said I wanted to do something that wasn’t too common here in our part of the world so I went on YouTube.”

“Let’s say Google is my best friend…I saw one of these bags on google and then I continued searching. The materials used in making them, videos on how to make them on YouTube and I took it from there,” she added.



Akosua Abrefi Oduro advised the youth to be creative as well as be ready to learn so they fit in any entrepreneurial space.



Watch below the interview:



