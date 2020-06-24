Business News

Gov’t launches first ever Ghana Tourism Development Project

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has launched the first ever Ghana Tourism Development Project in the wake of the COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

He launched the project which comes with an initial capital of $9million, at the Ministry of Information auditorium in Accra on Wednesday June 24, 2020.



Mr Osafo-Maafo said: “Today marks a very important milestone in the history of the country’s tourism, arts and culture industry, as we launch the first ever tourism enterprise support program.



“This is the first time such a scheme is being implemented in the history of this country to support the tourism industry.



The grant scheme, among others, aims at supporting registered individual enterprises and other enterprises operating in the tourism and hospitality sector.

“We got the good news that the initial capital of 9million is just the initial capital and if you apply and the promotion goes on and the change we all expect in tourism industry takes place, definitely this will be the beginning and there will be a lot more money put in.



“Indeed, normally when the World Bank finances a project, it is an initial sum, you expect other donors along the line to buy into it to make it bigger.



“So, I will say that the operators of this should make a success out of it and will attract a lot more money into this whole enterprises. This support comes at a time that the world is facing an immeasurable global emergency with a devastating social and economic impact on our societies and livelihood.”

